"I was a bit of a prick." What happened when Big Brother's Tully and Drew reunited.

It was one of those reality TV moments that Australians will never forget.

In 2013, Anthony Drew and Tully Smyth entered the Big Brother house.

At the time, Tully was in a relationship with her girlfriend of two years, Tahlia Farrant.

Although the pair denied being romantically involved on the show, they were openly affectionate with each other, enraging viewers on social media.

Unbeknownst to Tully, Tahlia eventually publicly ended their relationship on Twitter, sharing: "Thanks for your concern, but I am a big girl. I will be just fine. Life goes on."

It wasn't long until Tully, who had been labelled the 'bad girl', was evicted from the show.

Despite her eviction, Tully later briefly reentered the house during a freeze challenge. As Drew stood frozen, Tully kissed his unmoving mouth before whispering: "By the way, I'm single."

In the weeks after her eviction, Tully was forced to face the public backlash alone, while Drew was still in the Big Brother house. Interestingly, Drew wasn't ripped to shreds in the same way that Tully was. In fact, he went on to become runner-up in the show, which was decided by the public.

When the season wrapped up, Drew and Tully took their relationship public. But after three months, it abruptly ended.

"We're not together," Tully told OK! Magazine at the time.

"It was a lot of pressure living in different states, and the regular couples' issues seemed to be magnified being out of the house."

