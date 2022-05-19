Drew doesn't end up with Sam, and all the other Big Brother gossip in one place.

Big Brother Australia has come a long way since we saw it play out for the first time in 2001.

This year, we got to mix the old with the new as eight of our favourite housemates from previous seasons came back for another shot at the $250,000 grand prize.

Of course, if you're watching already, then you'd know the show also welcomed 11 new housemates to give the OGs a run for their money. And the amount of drama happening behind the scenes is already more than we can handle.

Watch the trailer for Big Brother Australia 2022. Post continues after video.



From disgruntled Big Brother royalty to a potential love story souring, it's no wonder we can't peel our eyes away from the screen.

So, with that in mind, here's all the gossip surrounding Big Brother Australia 2022.

We think we know who Anthony Drew ended up with after filming.

If you're hoping for OG contestant Anthony Drew to reunite with Tully Smyth or end up with newbie Sam Manovski, then you'd be disappointed to learn that he likely doesn't. With either of them.

On Monday, Pedestrian TV shared a screenshot from Drew's Instagram Stories in March which showed the housemate kissing a woman named Bianca.

The caption read: "The greatest thing I’ve ever known."

