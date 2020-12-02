Over the last two decades, the introduction of reality TV has virtually changed the shape of pop culture, creating an entirely new brand of celebrity and a new way to find fame.

As we've all grown accustomed to, a reality TV appearance often comes with a public profile and an increase in Instagram followers.

But what's it actually like to return to real life after a stint on reality TV?

This year, Channel Seven resurrected Big Brother Australia for the first time in six years.

After returning with a revamped format, we met 20 new housemates in a brand new house.

Unlike years gone by, however, this season was like no other.

While returning to real life after living in the Big Brother house has always been considered a challenge, 2020 was an entirely different ball game.

The housemates were filming the show when Australia was plunged into a nationwide lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

And as a result, the contestants re-entered a world that had completely changed.

In fact, some housemates weren't even able to attend the finale due to interstate travel restrictions.

Five months on from the finale, here's what the lives of the Big Brother 2020 contestants are like now.

Chad Hurst