I don’t want to sound negative about something that is essentially awesome, life-changing and fun. And hey, 100 million users can’t be wrong.

But Instagram, can you please calm down?

Or more to the point, can all these perfectly toned, amazingly productive inspiring people who over-share their perfect lives calm down? Please.

#greensmoothie

WHO ARE THESE PEOPLE?

These superhuman beings manage to not only find the time to MAKE the perfect shade of green smoothie with every piece of kale left at their organic health food store but then they set it up next to a chic little pastel vintage vase with perfect flowers (peonie roses, of course). Then, instead of gulping it down out of pure exhaustion of completing this task in the first place, they take a perfectly framed and filtered picture of it AND manage to insert a fabulous Ghandi quote in the caption, too.

I need to know… Who are you people? Where do you live? And who is your life coach? ‘Cause I clearly need some training.

As I sit in utter awe at these uber-perfect humans who pop up in my feed I have to (nastily, maybe) ask myself – is their life at home anything like this incredible “art” of existence they have so tantalisingly crafted on their social media?

I like to wickedly (and no longer secretly) imagine that behind the perfectness of these intimidatingly awesome posts are screaming children, piles of washing and unpaid bills and a man who is waiting patiently for them to “get off the phone baaabe“. But that’s not very nice of me, is it?

#travel #inspirational #exotic

My bestie argues that the attraction of the perfect Instagram life is the same reason we love to buy beautiful, big, glossy magazines with all the pretty aspirational pictures inside – we just love to look at “nice stuff”. Yes, I get that. But lately when I sift through feeds I am gobsmacked at the amount of beautiful people who seem to take a lot of pictures of any or all of the following:

Awesome, expensive hipster-esque things they are doing.

Free stuff they get sent and thank people for on their feeds.

Photoshoots in exotic locations for their “blogs”.

Quotes for their living well webinars.

Pictures of their insanely hot gym gear.

Lunch with other equally over the top very pretty people.

So I have to ask; DO THESE PEOPLE ACTUALLY HAVE REAL JOBS? And how is this awesomeness sustained?

This may seem like its the good old green eyed monster rearing it’s inquisitive, yet cranky head at these amazing humans, but it’s actually genuine admiration. I swear.