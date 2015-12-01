Buddy Franklin is ready to return to AFL, and we want to say thanks.

Update…

After a three month absence from the AFL Buddy Franklin has addressed the media to discuss his break, saying that he was glad he took the time off when he needed it but that he’s eager to return to the game.

Franklin – who missed the Swans’ finals campaign to deal with a mental health issue – thanked his fiancé Jesinta Campbell, his family, friends and the club for their support.

While Franklin said that having the issue played out in the public eye was “extremely tough”, asking for some time out was the right decision.

“The best thing that I’ve done is put my hand up and get the help that I needed and that’s the biggest thing for anyone to do, to put your hand up and go ‘I need the help’,” he said.

“If you are struggling, I definitely recommend it. Just ask for that help because it will change your life, definitely.”

The Sydney Swans player will return to pre-season training with the club today, saying that he is looking forward to resuming training with his teammates again.

“I’m feeling good – it’s been a really hard three months for me,” Franklin said. “But I’m feeling healthy, happy and I just got back from a nice overseas holiday.”

At the weekend, Franklin’s fiancee spoke about the challenges of dealing with Buddy’s condition in the glare of the media.

“There have been a lot of times that I’ve had my full hair and make-up done and I’ve had to go and get it touched up because I’ve been in tears on the way to work,” she told the Sun Herald.

“This is something that has required a lot of privacy and, unfortunately, we haven’t really been granted that. I think, looking back on it, yes, it has hindered his recovery and his well-being, and my well-being too, and it’s just really sad that we weren’t given the respect that was needed for it.”

Previously, Bianca Dye wrote…

It is perfectly acceptable to say – I am not okay.

There is a tattoo blazoned across Lance “Buddy” Franklin’s ribcage that says, “The happiness of your life depends on the quality of your thoughts,” and I can imagine what those thoughts would be for him right now.