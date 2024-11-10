In 2016, Dr Phil sent Bhad Bhabie to the controversial Turn-About Ranch. Now, she's facing a new challenge.

"[I'm] slowly gaining it back. So stop running [with] the worst narratives."

This was the first time Bregoli had spoken about her cancer diagnosis, and while some expressed their empathy and concern for the viral sensation turned rapper, others speculated that she was lying about having cancer.

Controversial media personality Perez Hilton also weighed in, saying that while he wasn't "claiming [she was] lying", he also "wouldn't put it past her to do something like this for attention". A family source confirmed to TMZ that Bregoli does have cancer and is currently undergoing treatment.

Bhad Bhabie's mother, Barbara Bregoli, was quick to defend her daughter.

"How dare you? You little vile piece of s*** [to] say my daughter would lie about something like that," she said in a video on Instagram.

"Go find another way to make some money beside talking s*** about other people," she continued.

"How dare you. And, I pray to God that none of your children never get cancer, okay? I've had it twice. How dare you say my daughter is faking this."

And Barbara wasn't the only one to defend Bhad Bhabie. Many of her fans also offered words of support and called out other users for commenting so freely about someone else's weight.

Watch: Danielle Bregoli, aka Bhad Bhabie, on her experience at Turn-About Ranch. Post continues below video.



Video via YouTube.

"She just revealed that she is on cancer medication. People need to have more empathy instead of jumping to conclusions and assuming. Let's pray for her and send her strength not make jokes," one user commented.