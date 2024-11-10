In 2016, Dr Phil sent Bhad Bhabie to the controversial Turn-About Ranch. Now, she's facing a new challenge.

In October, 21-year-old Bhad Bhabie — whose real name is Danielle Bregoli — posted a photo to Instagram, and very quickly, she was bombarded with comments about her weight.
"Can't 'catch' her out side nomo might slip through your fingers," one user wrote — a reference to the viral "cash me outside" clip that first propelled Bregoli into online infamy, after she appeared on Dr Phil in 2016.
"Girlll get your weight back.. I've been a fan for years & have never seen you so small.. way to pretty for all the weight you're losing," another commented.
Now, Bhad Bhabie has responded to the comments and stated that her recent weight loss is a side effect of a medication she is taking for cancer.
"I'm Sorry my cancer medicine made me loose [sic] weight," she wrote.