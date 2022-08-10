Lizzo and Beyoncé were pressured to change their lyrics. Can we talk about the men who weren't?

Disappointment is a funny thing.

You cannot be disappointed in someone you never expected anything from in the first place. And perhaps that is how we found ourselves in a cultural predicament where we have one set of expectations for women, and another set entirely for men.

Allow me to explain.

Almost two months ago, Lizzo released the song 'Grrrls'. In it, she used a four letter word that is highly offensive to the disability community, particularly in Australia and the UK. The connotations are slightly different in the United States, especially among black Americans. In the case of Lizzo, one could be excused for genuinely not knowing that the word has been, and continues to be used as a weapon against people with disabilities, particularly those with Spastic Diplegic Cerebral Palsy (CP).

Advocates like Hannah Diviney, an Australian writer who lives with CP, was among those who asked the lyrics be changed. She explained the context and implored Lizzo to "do better".

Two days later Lizzo announced she would be changing the lyrics. Her statement read:

"It's been brought to my attention that there is a harmful word in my new song 'Grrrls'. Let me make one thing clear: I never want promote derogatory language. As a fat black woman in America, I've had many hurtful words used against me so I overstand the power words can have (whether intentionally or in my case, unintentionally). I'm proud to say there's a new version of 'Grrrls' with a lyric change. This is the result of me listening and taking action. As an influential artist I'm dedicated to being part of the change I've been waiting to see in the world. Xoxo, Lizzo."

It is difficult to read this story as anything other than a Good Thing. Woman didn't know word was offensive. Woman learns word is offensive. Woman changes word. End of story.

