Two firings and a 'no haircut rule': 9 things you didn't know about Beverly Hills 90210.

For most teenagers in the 1990s (that's me!), Beverly Hills 90210 was a cultural movement. It was what we call a "watercooler show", one where each episode was talked about and dissected excitedly the next morning at school. All the girls wanted to be Brenda (Shannen Doherty) or Kelly (Jennie Garth), and all the boys wanted to be Dylan (the late Luke Perry) or Brendan (Jason Priestley).
Back then, we thought we knew everything there was to know about BH90210 - not to be confused with the 2019 reboot 90210, by the way. That show was awful. I mean, it was okay. But it certainly wasn't part of the zeitgeist the way the original was.
