Two firings and a 'no haircut rule': 9 things you didn't know about Beverly Hills 90210.

Here are 9 things you didn't know about BH90210.

1. There was a bomb threat during filming.

While filming the graduation scenes in 1997, a bomb threat was called in. There were many extras on set because the graduation storyline - which was split over two episodes - was a huge moment for the show.

Actress Jennie Garth became a household name thanks to her time on the show and found the news entertaining rather than frightening.

"We got a bomb threat once. While we were filming a graduation scene, someone hid a bomb underneath the bleachers. It was like, 'Ooh! We hit it big!'"

2. Gabrielle Carteris lied about her age to get the role.

Okay, okay, this is not a secret because let's be honest, EVERYONE on the show looked way too old to be playing a teenager. But perhaps most especially Carteris, who was 29 years old when she was cast to play 16-year-old Andrea. That's a 13 year difference.

"They didn't know, I lied. I actually talked to a lawyer about how could I sign these contracts and lie about my age and still be able to do the show. 'Is it OK?' 'Yes it is, as long as you just say you're over 21'," Carteris told Access Hollywood. "Then a magazine, that I won't say, did an interview on the show with somebody else and they went and asked my agent. I said, 'I don’t talk about my age', or whatever, they found it in the DMV [Department of Motor Vehicles], illegally. So, then they were printing it and I thought, 'This is it! I'm gonna lose the job, there's no way.' By that time, the show had been on long enough, so it was OK."

FYI, when they were cast, Ian Ziering (Steve) was only one year younger than Carteris at 28. Perry was 24, Priestly was 21, Doherty was 19, and Garth was 18. Tori Spelling (Donna) was 17, as was Brian Austin Green (David).