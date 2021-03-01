Beverley Bass was flying for American Airlines on 9/11. Her story has become a musical.

Not many people can say they've sat in an audience and watched their entire life chronicled on stage in just four minutes and 19 seconds.

But Beverly Bass can. And she's watched 'herself' perform 'Me And The Sky' a total of 158 times.

She knows every word to the musical Come From Away, which is set in the week following the September 11 attacks and tells the true story of what transpired when 38 planes were ordered to land unexpectedly in the small town of Gander, Canada.

Beverley was one of those pilots, and she looks back on those five days in Gander in 2001 with a mixture of nostalgia and grief. Two of the planes used in the al-Qaeda hijacking were theirs - American Airlines aircrafts.

"All of us knew somebody who was a crew member on one of our two aircraft. The captain who the hit the Pentagon - he and I lived in the same apartment building when we were hired in New York," Beverley told Mamamia.

But they wouldn't learn of their colleagues' fate until 30 hours later. Instead, they found themselves confined to their own plane for 28 hours on the tarmac of a town with a population barely scraping 10,000.