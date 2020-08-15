The real life faces behind the gripping new season of Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story.

In February 2019, the only thing we wanted to talk about was Netflix's true crime series, Dirty John.

The show, which was based on the Los Angeles Times podcast of the same name, followed the true story of Debra Newell (Connie Britton) and Dr John Meehan (Eric Bana).

If you watched the whole series like we did, you'll know that there couldn't be a second season. So instead, a year and a half later, the creators have brought us eight, new episodes with a whole new story to tell.

Season two of Dirty John focuses on Betty Broderick (Amanda Peet) and her husband Dan Broderick (Christian Slater). It navigates their marriage, his accused affair, their long, drawn-out divorce and his bloody ending.

But before we binge the whole thing in a matter of days, we're curious to know whether the actors playing these characters are accurately representing the real life people. So we decided to do some digging.

Here's what we found.

Betty Broderick (Amanda Peet)

