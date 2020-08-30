Where are they now? Betty Broderick's four children, 31 years after her infamous murder case.

It was an early November morning in 1989 when Betty Broderick shot her ex-husband, Daniel Broderick, and his second wife, Linda Kolkena, while they slept.

Betty, who was 41 at the time, was arrested and eventually sentenced to 32 years to life in prison, after her first trial ended in a hung jury.

Her story of is currently being retold in the second season of the hit crime series Dirty John on Netflix.

Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story follows the relationship of Betty (played by Amanda Peet) and Dan (played by Christian Slater), who was having an affair with his legal assistant, Linda Kolkena. The series is a dramatised version of real events and explores the couple's five-year-long divorce and their fight for custody over their four children.

Now, 31 years on from the murders, Betty and Dan's children, whose real names have been changed in the show, have mixed opinions on their mother.

While two of the children now advocate for her release from prison, the other two believe she should stay behind bars.

Here's where Betty's kids are now.

Kim Broderick

Kim is the eldest Broderick child and testified against her mother at her trial in 1991. According to The Tab, footage taken at the time of the trial shows Kim saying, "Well, I love her, but I am mad at her."

In 1992, Kim and her brother Dan appeared on The Oprah Winfrey Show to discuss the murder of their father. During the interview, Kim said she just wanted her mother to explain to her what really happened that night.

"For a long time she had to defend herself because she was at trial... but now it's all over with I wish she could just tell us herself what really happened. It doesn't make any sense to me," Kim told Oprah.

