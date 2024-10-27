'19 products I wore on my wedding day because they're just that good.'

We did it. After nearly two years of planning, my husband (that still feels weird to write) and I said the big 'I do'.

Our ceremony was an intimate one, nestled away in the rolling hills of Tuscany, Italy. The backdrop, the dress, the flowers, the food, the people, the makeup­ — it was all *chefs kiss*. A dream. I felt so lucky!

As we planned the big day, I pondered how to prepare for my makeup look — for arguably one of the most important days of my life — from all the way on the other side of the world. As I ummed and ahhed, and proed and conned, I decided I was going to do my own makeup. I really wanted to feel like myself, and the thought of trying my bridal makeup look for the first time on the big day didn't sit quite right with me.

Watch: Leigh Campbell and Kelly McCarren on how to hide a breakout. Post contiues below.



Video via: Mamamia

So, I researched, skin prepped (think: profresh peels, facials and LED), roped in some makeup artists pals to help me practice, and packed up all the products I needed into my trusty makeup bag to make the long-haul flight over to Italy.

What exactly were those products? Let's get into the nitty gritty of exactly what skincare and makeup goodies made the cut for the big day.