'I've been a beauty editor for 20 years and these are the 6 most underrated products of all time.'

This article was originally published on Adore Beauty.

Not to get all "back in my day" soapbox on you, but do all the viral product moments (courtesy of TikTok) make you feel… tired?

Has the trend cycle hit peak velocity? It definitely feels like it. And, not necessarily for the better either, I mean do we need 1,794 blushes to choose from? Really?

Newness is exciting, it's part of the reason I love my job so much, but I've been beauty editing for 20 years across some of the biggest brands in Australia, and I think there are excellent products that already exist and they deserve their own spin in the spotlight too. Here are just a few that I love and won't be gatekeeping...

Watch: The 5-minute makeup I do every day. Post continues below.



Mamamia.

Kora Organics Turmeric Glow Moisturiser. Image: Adore Beauty.