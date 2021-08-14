'I’m obsessed with true crime and TV. Here are the very best true crime-inspired TV series.'

I have exactly two hobbies - true crime and TV.

I get particularly excited when those two personal interest areas overlap. And I hazard a guess that if you've clicked on this article you too like to watch glamorous Hollywood types reenact the most brutal crimes in history.

Fun times!

So, to help you out, I've rounded up the very best true-crime inspired TV series across Netflix, Stan, BritBox, Binge, Apple TV+ and ABC iview.

While you're here, you might like to check out my roundup of the best murder mysteries you may not have seen, and the best UK crime thrillers you probably haven't watched.

Here are the very best true crime-inspired TV series and where to watch them:

Unbelievable

Image: Netflix.

Unbelievable is one of the best mini-series Netflix has ever made.

The series, which stars Toni Collette, Merritt Wever and Kaitlyn Dever, is based on the 2015 news article "An Unbelievable Story of Rape", which went viral globally at the time of publication.

In the series, Dever plays Marie, a teenager who is charged with falsely reporting a rape. Collette and Wever play two detectives who uncover a serial rapist and finally get justice for Marie.