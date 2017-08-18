It’s no secret that Aussies have a huge appetite for travel. Last year alone, 9.9 million Australians set off on an overseas adventure. But travel is an expensive habit to fuel so it pays – literally – to hunt down the best deals.
Let us be your travel enablers. Check out these clever ways to save.
Pre-planned sale events
Flash sale events like Click Frenzy, it’s little sister Click Frenzy Travel and Black Friday are on the rise. These targeted sale events are a shopping lover’s weakness, with deals and discounts almost too good to be true.
Click Frenzy Travel starts next Tuesday 22 August at 7pm, and although it’s still a relatively new event, this flash sale solely dedicated to travel deals has definitely generated a lot of excitement. It’s a 24-hour “drop the price on everything” sale that covers all things travel, even travel insurance and luggage. It’s definitely not one to be missed.
Airline birthday sales
Airline birthday sales are a great time to pick up a cheap flight, with budget airlines such as Jetstar, Tigerair and AirAsia each throwing their own birthday bash packed with deals. Jetstar (22 May) has been known to offer some of the cheapest flights of the year, including domestic flights for $39 return and international flights $179 return, depending, of course, on your location.
Tigerair’s birthday (17 November) is only six months after Jetstar’s and this year the airline turns 10, so you can expect some big deals.