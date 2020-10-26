ROAD TEST: 'I gave my three year old a tablet to help prep her for school. Here's my verdict.'

In the interest of full disclosure, my youngest daughter enjoys a lot of screen time.

As a working mum of four kids, life is set to a "busy" default and I don’t have as much time for play with my youngest as I did with the others.

So, when I heard that I would be reviewing educational brand LeapFrog's LeapPad Ultimate Ready For School Tablet, I nearly leapt for joy. I have been looking for something fun and educational to help entertain my youngest daughter and prepare her for school.

Now, her three sisters all have devices for school, so she has grown up around screens - that is just the reality of our lives. But there is a big difference between the LeapPad Ultimate tablet and the apps she sneakily downloads on my phone (yep, three-year-olds are tech-savvy these days).

Until now she’s been "borrowing" the family iPad to "check the weather" (code for app scrolling). The LeapPad Ultimate tablet, however, offers a positive screen-time experience that packs learning, fun and innovative technology all into one.

What is The LeapPad Ultimate Ready For School Tablet?

It's a tablet made just for kids. Image: Supplied.

The LeapPad Ultimate is a tablet for kids aged three to nine, designed, reviewed and approved by educational experts who know what kids need for school readiness. It's made especially to be kid-safe, kid-smart and kid-tough, too.