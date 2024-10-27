The affordable holiday spot that's just 90 minutes from Sydney but feels like you've gone further.

Staycations always felt a bit unattainable to me — reserved for those girls I follow on Instagram; the ones I sort of know but not well enough to say hi to on the street.

You know the type: beautiful hair, perfect Instagram feeds, and somehow blessed with enough free time to actually choose to holiday close to home, just in a slightly more tropical location.

Or, of course, retirees.

I am neither — shocking, I know. But here I am, almost 25, and officially becoming a 'real adult'. And so, powered by my newfound adult wisdom, I wanted to ditch those preconceptions and make a top-notch decision for my wellbeing by taking myself on a holiday.

Watch: The horoscopes at the airport.



Video via Mamamia.

The thing is, though, when it comes to travel, I've been brainwashed into thinking every vacation needs to look like a movie — you know, the BIG holidays. But let's be real, they don't happen every day, or even every five years. Plus, my bank account doesn't exactly look like a Hollywood movie budget. And as my mum pointed out, sometimes it's the little pleasures make the biggest difference.

So I made the decision: it was time to try out a staycation (and, spoiler alert, I wasn't disappointed).