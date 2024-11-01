The 16 sunglasses you'll see everywhere this summer.

Sunglasses are the summer accessory that bring an outfit together. In fact, a sleek pair of sunnies is my favourite hack for elevating a fairly low-effort outfit — it's really that easy to go from bleak to chic.

They're also a great way to look put together when really, you can't be bothered doing your makeup or eyebrows — another lazy girl hack that I live by. Eyebrows missed one too many threading sessions? Eyes puffy as hell from hay-fever? I am reaching for my sunglasses as we speak.

However, the style of sunglasses you choose is important — the designs can vary heaps, and different styles suit different occasions. Personally, I love to wear a chic cat-eye when I'm out with the gals, but a more rounded frame when I'm sprawled on the sand at the beach.

Of course, shopping for a pair of sunglasses is deeply personal — our different face shapes and bone structure means that sunglasses that look amazing on our friends may not work for us. I will never stop being cranky about the fact that a gorgeous pair of purple sunglasses that I was gifted actually look way better on my partner than me! (I look like an insect when I wear them, sigh.)