From Bo Burnham to Ali Wong: Here are the very best comedy specials on Netflix right now.

I don't know about you, but I really need a good laugh right now.

The news cycle has been bleak, and things haven't been easy. Especially, like many Australians, if you're in lockdown.

So, if you need a shot of happiness, we've rounded up eight of the best comedy specials on Netflix.

Watch the trailer for Bo Burnham's Inside. Post continues below.



Video via Netflix.

From Taylor Tomlinson's hilarious truth bombs about life in your twenties to Christina P's searingly honest takes on parenting, there's something for everyone.

Bo Burnham: Inside

Image: Netflix.

When Bo Burnham's latest comedy special, Inside, premiered on Netflix in May, it received near universal acclaim.

Unlike Burnham's earlier comedy specials, Inside was written, directed, filmed, and edited by Burnham in the guest house of his Los Angeles home during the COVID-19 pandemic.