As a single girl living in one of the world's most expensive cities, it really is a daily struggle to stay on top of my health, career, social life and of course, my wardrobe.

It also doesn't help that I'm easily influenced by any fashion trend that pops up on my socials.

Watch: Mia Freedman's top pairs of jeans. Post continues below.





But over the years, I've found it is possible to be both financially responsible and fashionable. The solution? Shopping when items are on sale.

Look, girl maths tells me that buying something on sale means I've made money. It also tells me that buying extra items online is essential to qualify for free shipping.

So, to help give you a wardrobe refresh, I've rounded up all the best fashion items currently on sale that you should definitely add to cart before they sell out. From trendy sneakers and sandals to flattering dresses and stylish bags, you'll find the most coveted items right here — all at seriously discounted prices.

Go on, you deserve it.

The best fashion pieces on sale to buy now.

The best shoes on sale.

Image: The Iconic.