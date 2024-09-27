A year ago, toner pads were viewed as the biggest K-beauty skincare gimmick. I mean, paying a premium price for cotton pads soaked in toner? Sounds like the most genius marketing trap.

But if you know anything about Korean beauty, any innovation that surfaces is sure to gain rapid attention and… surprise, surprise! Fast forward to today, toner pads are considered an essential skincare step. Like, I'm talking on par with sunscreen and moisturiser.

What are toner pads and how do you use them?

Okay, so they are cotton pads soaked in a toner but the liquid they're infused with is incredibly concentrated, therefore working better than pouring toner on a cotton pad. The result? Baby soft, heavily moisturised and clear skin.

These pre-soaked pads are considered an all-in-one skincare product specifically made for convenience, and they slide into your morning and/or evening routine after cleansing but before any essences or serums.

You can simply swipe one across your skin and use it in place of your regular toner. Or, you can use it as a gentle exfoliator since most come with a smooth side for hydration and a textured side that works to gently buff through rough patches and lift away dead skin cells.

You can even pop a few around your face and neck, allowing all the goodness to soak into your skin like a sheet mask. In fact, this is a hack Korean celebrity makeup artists swear by for achieving a flawless and glowy makeup base.

What are the best toner pads?

Not all toner pads are made the same and each caters to a different skin concern. Whether you're suffering from dryness, hyperpigmentation, acne, uneven texture, enlarged pores or fine lines and wrinkles, you bet there's a toner pad on the market that can help address it.