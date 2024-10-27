The 8 best shows to watch while scrolling on your phone.

We absolutely love to pretend that we don't do it. That we're above it. But in reality, aren't we all guilty of scrolling on our phones while we watch TV? And hey, no judgement here. I, too, am a culprit of consuming content on multiple screens at a time.

With attention spans hitting historic lows, it's only natural for our attention to be divided. Two screens at once is the new baseline, am I right?

But what constitutes a good 'background show'? And by that, I mean a show that you can put on in the background and have playing on the big screen while you're tapping away on a smaller screen.

In my humble opinion, the criteria for a worthy 'background show' is simple.

You want something that spans across multiple seasons. That way it'll just keep running and running, and you can rely on that auto-play function to work overtime. Short and sweet episodes are key (preferably 30 minutes or less) and absolutely no major deaths allowed. With the exception of a humorous death, if that exists. I personally require at least one romantic subplot to make sure I have something to swoon at when I decide to look up. More often than not, it's got to be something you've paid attention to at least once before.

But ultimately, find a show that you can casually drop in and out of between an Instagram scroll and a text message response. Something easy and stress-free.

In honour of the generation of short attention spans, we asked the women around Mamamia for their suggestions. So, here are the 8 best shows to watch while you're scrolling away. You can thank me later.