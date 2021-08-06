11 of the best shows streaming for free on SBS On Demand.

When I say the words 'streaming service', your mind is probably not going to go directly to SBS On Demand.

But while SBS' streaming arm is often overlooked, it's a treasure trove of great TV.

And best of all: it's free.

To help you out, I've rounded up the best TV series on the streaming platform, from bingeable comedies to mysteries to... literally my favourite show of all time.

The Handmaid's Tale, season four.

Image: SBS.

Waiting for The Handmaid's Tale season four felt like an eternity, but holy heck was it worth the wait.

In season four, June et al. are on the run from Gilead after the epic events of season three (I don't want to spoil anything in case you haven't... seen it.)

Season four of the show, for which basically every cast member received an Emmy nom for their work, is dark and twisty and, at points, unusually sweet. Plus... the season finale was one of the most satisfying episodes of television I've ever watched.

I can't say much more without giving away some major "OMG" moments, but Handmaid's is my holy grail TV show and I would never lead you astray!

(Oh, and after each ep, you can read my recaps here.)

The first three seasons of The Handmaid's Tale have moved to Stan, but season four will be at home on SBS until April 2022. Blessed day.

Why Women Kill.

Image: SBS.