From Basic Instinct to Disobedience: 9 of the hottest movie sex scenes of all time.

Let's be honest.

There are some movies we watch... purely for the sex scenes.

From the countless intimate moments between Elio (Timothee Chalamet) and Oliver (Armie Hammer) in Call Me By Your Name to that unforgettable scene between Dean (Ryan Gosling) and Cindy (Michelle Williams) in Blue Valentine, there are some sex scenes that we will never forget.

Watch the trailer for Call Me By Your Name below. Post continues after video.

So, without further ado, here are nine of the hottest movie sex scenes of all time.

Call Me By Your Name

Where can I watch it? Netflix.

Based on the novel by the same name, Call Me By Your Name is a coming-of-age romantic drama.