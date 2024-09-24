LEIGH CAMPBELL: 'The $27 serum I rate for plump and hydrated skin.'

There's nothing better than a good serum recommendation. Especially when it comes from Leigh Campbell. And especially when it's a savey goodie from the chemist.

Well, some very good news.

Because on a recent episode of You Beauty, we scored a combo of all three, with Leigh sharing her new favourite serum for plump, hydrated and happy skin.

Watch: Speaking of You Beauty, here's Leigh trying out the 'diamond lips' hack.



"I was influenced a little while ago by listening to Mamamia Out Loud," said Leigh. "They had an ad, and they were doing some work with Nivea. I listened to it and the way Holly Wainwright spoke about this serum, I was like, 'I'm gonna go buy you'. It's the Nivea Cellular Filler Expert Re-Plumping Hyaluronic Serum."

"Full price, it's $45. At the time of recording, it's half-price at Chemist Warehouse. But worst-case scenario, even if you get it for $45 — who doesn't want plumping and then re-plumping?!"

