LEIGH CAMPBELL: 'The $19 serum I swear by for even, glowing skin.'

If you're someone with pigmentation or dark spots — whether it be on your hands, chest or face — you'll know the struggle. It's a fickle concern to treat and more often than not you can end up dropping a whole load of cash on skincare that does approximately… nothing… to even out your skin tone.

So, whenever we hear a good recommendation on a skincare product that actually does what it says it's going to do — we're pretty bloody keen to give it a whirl.

And by the sounds of it, it just might be the ticket to clearer, glowing skin.

Watch: Speaking of products we love, here's You Beauty Collective member Teresa McNamara on the viral Westman Atelier drops. Post continues below.



Video via: Teresa McNamara.

It's called the AXIS-Y Dark Spot Correcting Glow Serum, $19 and our friend and resident beauty angel Leigh Campbell recommended it on the You Beauty podcast.

Speaking on Friday's Spendy Savey episode, she shared, "I bought it on the interwebs because I read a lot of reviews. It has over 1900 five-star star reviews.

"It's a K-Beauty product and it's $25 RRP. I bought mine on a website called Nudie Glow, which is where I get a lot of my Korean and Japanese skincare. They had a sale, and at the time of recording it's still discounted for $19.50 — but you can get it on a bunch of different websites like Adore Beauty."