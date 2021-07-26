The 5 best books for professional and personal growth.

Some people spend thousands on therapy.

I spend tens of dollars on self-help books.

And sometimes, it's close enough.

If you're anything like me, you'll know that magical feeling of finding a piece of self-affirming wisdom buried not-so-deep in a personal development book.

And if you don't... Well, you came to the right place.

I consider myself a seasoned self-help book expert, the reason being: they're extremely satisfying.

So, I thought I'd put together a list of my five best books for professional and personal growth that you need to add to your library ASAP.

From the power of proper nutrition to building strong habits, here are a few of my favourites to add to your ever-growing pile.

Atomic Habits, James Clear

Image: Supplied.

Atomic Habits is the bread and butter of self-help and professional development.

If you haven't heard of it yet (where have you been?), Atomic Habits gives practical tips on how to overcome a lack of motivation and willpower, design an environment for success and make time for new habits.

Interspersed are inspiring true stories of athletes, artists, leaders, comedians and doctors who have used the science of small habits to optimise their productivity and lifestyle.

Read it if: You're looking to implement new habits in your daily routine.