Need some skin love? Here are the 9 best Instagram accounts to follow if you have psoriasis.

There's a handful of celebrities that have openly spoken about their struggles with psoriasis.

Kim Kardashian famously discussed her condition on an early episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Cara Delevingne and Queer Eye's Jonathan Van Ness have also opened up about their experience with it.

Most recently, Kardashian penned an essay for POOSH, explaining that after years fighting the autoimmune disease, she's finally comfortable.

"I’ve become extremely comfortable with my psoriasis," she said. "No matter where it is on my body, sometimes I am fine with showing it off and other times I don’t want it to be a distraction, so I cover it up with body makeup."

"If you have psoriasis, you can’t let it ruin your life or get the best of you. You have to do what you can to make sure you are comfortable but not let it take over."

Side note... if you need a laugh, here's how to indulge in self care according to your horoscope. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia

In Australia, psoriasis affects at least two per cent of the population, and it causes an overproduction of skin cells. These skin cells cause scaling on the surface of the skin that appear red, itchy and inflamed.

While celebrities are amazing at bringing awareness to this condition, they don't offer much insight into the daily experience of living with it.

On Instagram, there's a huge community of women living with psoriasis (commonly known as 'psoriasis warriors') who share raw, untouched images of their experience alongside the tips that work for them.

Here are nine of them.

Stephanie, @cyapsoriasis

Melbourne-based Stephanie candidly shares her psoriasis journey and the tips that work for her. She also has an Instagram page called @theglobalpsoriasisdiary where various men and women with psoriasis share their own stories weekly.