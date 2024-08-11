The exact products a beauty editor used to tame her hormonal skin.

This story originally appeared on Adore Beauty.

Raise your hands if you've been personally victimised by your hormones? *raises hand*

Now... keep them raised if that results in longer-term skin changes?

If your hand is still up, then keep reading because the start of last summer brought me a full social calendar and the worst skin of my life.

Watch: The ways you can do to improve your skin while sleeping. Post continues after video.



Video via Mamamia.

But before I talk about how I helped my skin bounce back, let me re-introduce myself in case we haven't met before.

Hi, my name's Alisha and I'm a beauty content creator who hasn't missed doing her skincare routine in six years.

Yep, that means I've taken off my makeup for SIX YEARS STRAIGHT.

Even when I'm drunk, tired and travelling.

Honestly, I'm quite proud of that stat, so you can imagine my surprise when I woke up one day and my skin was inflamed. Usually, I'd put it down to it being pre-menstrual, but the timing and placement of the breakouts didn't make sense. So, I took myself to the doctors and some blood tests later, I realised an imbalance of hormones was the culprit of my skin changing.