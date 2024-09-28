'I'm an over-50s makeup artist and these are the 6 body products I swear by for dry skin.'

This article was originally published on Adore Beauty.

As someone in their 50s, I've noticed that it's not just my face that feels dry, my whole body does too.

It's like I've entered my reptilian era: crepey, dry, crinkled extremities that feel tight on waking.

So I've been test-driving a host of nourishing and exfoliating products to help alleviate discomfort and totally revitalise the skin on my body.

But first...

A quick word about peri- to post-menopausal dry body skin.

I'm sure I don't really need to explain the lizard-like fashion my body has begun to resemble in my 50s — 'cause if you're in "it", you totally get it.

Granted, winter has forever dehydrated my skin (I'm guilty of loving a long hot shower!!) and spending too long in cosy heating... Plus, low humidity and bracing temperatures deplete much-needed water in our skin, leading to dehydration, tightness and a dull lack-lustre-looking skin.

But menopause sky-rockets the loss of oil in your skin, resulting in wrinkled, rough, scaly, reptilian body skin (I am speaking from experience).

While you're here, Amanda shares the best skincare perfect for people over 50s. Post continues after video.