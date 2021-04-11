From Olaplex to Kérastase: The 5 products that repaired my bleached hair.

I’m BLONDE! Yup. After four years of brown town I decided to mix things up and let my inner blonde bombshell take the stage. However, such a drastic change is not without its drawbacks - like, the damage I’ve done to my hair.

After I made the switch I had about four inches chopped off (so I’m now rocking a bob) and I’m determined to keep the rest of my hair healthy and the correct shade of blonde. Which begs the question… how on earth do you take care of blonde hair?

Watch: Here are 5 ways to lift your hair game. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia.

I was in my mid-twenties the last time I was blonde and did not invest anything into my hair care. So, going in blind and after a lot of Googling, I have added some new products to my hair care regime that I credit to its current lustre and soft, luscious feel.

Here are the five products that repaired my damaged, bleached hair.

Image: Supplied