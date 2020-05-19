The Mamamia community shares the best podcast they've ever listened to.

There’s never been a better time for a distraction that can occupy hours on end.

Whether you’re doing the housework, going for a walk, going for a drive or simply lying in the one place trying to think about anything other than coronavirus, listening to a gripping podcast is an ideal form of escapism.

So we’ve asked the Mamamia community to share their best recommendations of what to listen to right now. But we want to hear from you, too. So leave a comment below with the best podcast you’ve ever listened to, and let us know why.

From true crime to self help to the most captivating interviews, we want all the recommendations we can get.

Sarah, 37 – The Mysterious Mr. Epstein

"If you've completely tuned out of the Jeffrey Epstein story, I don't blame you. But this podcast unravels the story in such a powerful way, and you'll not want to turn it off. It explains the entire narrative from beginning to end, and how other high profile individuals were involved. A must-listen."

Lucia, 23 - Reply All