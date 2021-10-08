As a WOC growing up in Australia, all I ever wanted was peaches and cream complexion. You know what I’m talking about, unblemished skin that looks like porcelain. The media I was consuming didn’t help. It leaned into an unrealistic standard of beauty.

I remember so clearly, flipping through my Dolly magazines as a teen, questioning why my skin couldn’t be lighter, clearer, with that effervescent glow each woman seemed to naturally have.

However, the dream of even-toned skin slipped through my fingers as I grew up with predominantly Caucasian friends who introduced me to the world of tanning.

Peer pressure shaped my adolescent life.

In an attempt to 'fit in,' I’d slather on coconut oil my body and lay out in the sun. My friends didn’t wear SPF, so surely, I didn’t have to, right? Wrong.

In my quest to stay sun-kissed, I found my pigmentation began to spread. What began as sun spots, turned into a full- blown melasma moustache in just a few months.

And with no knowledge of skincare or friends who were experiencing this, I felt ugly. I wasn’t confident in my own skin and worse – the only person to blame was myself.

Fast forward two decades later, the beauty industry has changed for the better.

With more representation of women and men of colour in the media, sun safety has become a predominant focus across marketing campaigns and influencer's lips.

And whilst SPF will always be in first place to prevent pigmentation from forming, what about existing damage?

That’s why I decided to write this article.

We’re going to deep dive into pigmentation (specifically hyperpigmentation) and spotlight some ingredients to help reverse those years of reckless suntanning.