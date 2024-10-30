'I've tried all the viral overnight face masks and these are the ones I've actually repurchased.'

I first jumped on overnight face masks many years ago in my very early beauty writing days. However, I was quickly deterred from using them after one left my sensitive skin looking irritated and clogged, despite the promised "glowy hydration" on the label.

But in the past year, this skincare step has surprisingly weaved its way back into my extremely strict nightly routine (I blame my inability to withstand purchasing every viral skincare product that pops up on my TikTok).

What I've quickly learned is that today's sleeping mask formulas have received a huge facelift, now boasting innovative and whacky formulas available in transparent-turning sheets, shedding gels (you can read my full review of one particular Korean beauty product here) and thick (but non-pore clogging) creams and jellies.

Now, I can't even imagine what state my skin would be in without this low-maintenance skincare step.

Are overnight masks good for you?

Absolutely. In fact, the process of cell mitosis (aka the renewal and repairing of the skin) is at its peak between the hours of 11 pm and midnight — whether you're asleep or not. That means, in order to reap the full benefits of faster skin cell turnover, you want to be using extra hard-working skincare products at night… which is where the overnight face mask comes into play.