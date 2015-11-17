The best things on ASOS you can't get anywhere else.

Like many women with some disposable income I have a strong relationship with ASOS.

I hang out with it on a regular basis, it sends me presents and it’s on me pretty much 24/7.

But you could say that ASOS and I are in a bit of a relationship rut. As much as I love its classic basics and functional work wear that I go back to time after time, I’m looking for something a little more exciting.

Now the ASOS exclusives that I’ve passed over on every shop are catching my eye– the sequins, the bold prints, the bright colours.

But trying new things is stressful– what if it doesn’t suit me, what if it doesn’t fit my figure just right, what if this position makes me pull a muscle?

Thankfully MasterCard is here to help make the process a whole lot smoother. From November 9th to December 5th, if you’re one of the first 5000 shoppers to use MasterCard on $200 worth of ASOS purchases, you’ll get one year’s free Premier Delivery for free unlimited express shipping and free returns.

That means you can go to town on all those risky (and risqué) pieces that can only be found on ASOS without fear of expensive returns. Free. Relaxed. No commitment necessary.

And you know what else makes the whole experience a lot more zen? The fact that shopping for exclusive ASOS pieces means that every second person at the grocery store, this year’s Christmas party or your friend’s wedding won’t be wearing the same get up.

But before you go stampeding off to fill up your virtual baskets like I know you’re itching to do, I’ve done some of the heavy lifting for you. Head to your happy place—I’ve trawled the site for some of the best-hidden treasures on offer.

The best thing about kimonos is that it’s basically an acceptable and trendy way to wear pyjamas to work. Don’t act like you’re not on board with that.