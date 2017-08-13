"I only just discovered Offspring and now I know what I've been missing out on."

Just so we’re all on the same page, I’m well aware Offspring isn’t a new thing. But it’s new to me and that’s precisely the point.

When the Channel 10 comedy-drama hybrid hit our screens in 2010, I wasn’t ready. We weren’t on the same page. It was the hot new thing on the block, and I… was not.

Too preoccupied with Year 12 exams and the implosion of my first major high school relationship (we held hands), I couldn’t see how a show about a bunch of dysfunctional, good looking people in their thirties was worth watching.

Hence, it was only last week out of boredom I came across Offspring season one on Netflix. And boy am I glad I did. I'm now five seasons in and loving every minute of it.

So if you feel like you and Offspring missed your time, it's not too late to start now. I highly encourage you to grab the tissues and strap yourselves in for an emotional roller coaster you won't want to get off.

If you're not convinced, here are four reasons why Nina and the gang are entirely relevant and 100 per cent worth watching.

1. You've got SO much ahead of you.

This one's simple mathematics. With seven seasons under it's belt, you now have over 80 episodes of Offspring to binge to your heart's content.

While some might find the thought of such a task daunting, for me personally, nothing - NOTHING - beats the feeling of when Netflix automatically plays the next episode. No waiting. No anticipation. All satisfaction.

2. The family draaama.

If you've ever felt sh*tty about your own messed up family, just one look at the Proudmans will have you feeling morally superior in minutes.

Right from the first episode, you're drawn into their completely absurd but lovable world and made to feel like one of the family.