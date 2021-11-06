'I read a lot of books for work. Here are my top 10 non-fiction books of all time.'

It's a uniquely intimate experience reading a memoir, an autobiography or a collection of essays.

It feels like the author has invited you into the most hidden part of their mind, the bit where all their shameful secrets, funny observations, and hard-earned lessons live.

You get to learn from their mistakes, celebrate their wins, grieve their losses, and come out the other side of the book a better person.

Often the words and the observations you read in the pages of a non-fiction book will stay with you years after you've read them.

They sneak into your subconscious, informing how you see the world around you.

That's the beauty and the brilliance of a good non-fiction book.

Here are my top 10 non-fiction books of all time:

Image: Allen & Unwin/Mamamia.

Cheryl Strayed's 2012 memoir Wild is responsible for millions of women throwing out the rule book and finding themselves in the most unexpected places.

At 22, Cheryl felt she had lost everything and would go nowhere. Her mother had died, her family had scattered, and her own marriage was disintegrating.

Four years later, with no experience or training, and guided by only blind will, she decided to hike the Pacific Trail - from the Mojave Desert through California and Oregon to Washington State - on her own.

Wild tells the story of her hike, the obstacles she faced along the way, and how the journey ultimately healed her.