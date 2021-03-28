"If this drink was a person, they’d study philosophy." The 6 best non-alcoholic drinks to try ASAP.

If you've been out for a social occasion during your adult life then there's absolutely no doubt in my mind that almost everyone there had a drink in their hand.

It's become the social norm. The must-have so you look like you're going with the flow, having fun, up for a laugh etc. etc. YAWN. YAWN.

There's a brief moment of relief when everyone jumps on the January bandwagon and attempts to give up booze for at least a month. And I'm not judging, I was one of them too. I gave up drinking as a New Year's resolution a couple of years ago too - and here I am now in 2021 still going strong.

But just because I had decided to give up alcohol didn’t mean I was planning on foregoing the wonderful activity of having a tasty drink in hand, too.

Thus began my voyage into the world of non-alcoholic drinks.

While there are definitely some that I would avoid like the plague, there are a handful of non-alcoholic beers and spirits that I will go back to again and again.

So, I'd thought I'd share them with you. You know, in case you want to venture into the world of teetotatalist tipples or you're just fascinated to try and compare them to the 'real deal'.

Either way, here are my top picks for non-alcoholic drinks to give a whirl.

(Oh and a quick note, I’m no alcohol connoisseur, so you won’t find any tasting notes or jargon from me. Just honest, useful advice. But if you’re after the serious stuff, look out for ‘The real spiel’ notes - taken directly from the fancy people themselves who make and sell the drinks.)





