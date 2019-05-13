Thanks to the good folk at Stan, there’s really no need to leave the comfort of your couch in May.

Family, friends and gainful employment be damned.

From a salacious new royal drama that is saucier than The Crown will ever be, to a zombie rom-com that will leave you weak at the knees and the movie about the late Whitney Houston that will leave you convulsing in tears, here are all the new movies and TV shows on Stan in May 2019

New TV shows coming to Stan in May.

Catch-22

Timeless movie heartthrob George Clooney read Joseph Heller’s novel Catch-22 while he was still in high school and loved the book’s storyline. Fast forward a couple of decades and he is now executive producing, directing and starring in the TV adaptation of the novel. The dark comedy stars Christopher Abbott (who you might remember from Girls) as John Yossarian, a US Army Air Forces bombardier in World War II who is furious that thousands of people are trying to kill him. Yet there seems to be no way for him to slip out of his military service. The series also stars Kyle Chandler, Hugh Laurie and Giancarlo Giannini.

Premiering on May 18.

The Spanish Princess

New British-American drama miniseries The Spanish Princess is based on the best-selling novels The Constant Princess and The King’s Curse by Philippa Gregory. Former Game Of Thrones actress Charlotte Hope plays Catherine of Aragon, the young princess of Spain who’d been promised the English throne since she was a child. After she becomes Princess of Wales, her husband Prince Arthur dies suddenly and effectively she loses the throne. It’s a salacious historical drama.

Premiering on May 3.

iZombie season five.

Step aside The Walking Dead, this is the very best zombie show around. iZombie centers on Olivia “Liv” Moore (played by Rose McIver), a Seattle medical resident who lives a very well-ordered life, until she attends a party and is bitten by a zombie. In this reality, zombies can pretty much retain their humanity as long as they regularly chow down on human brains. By working in a morgue and eating the brains of the murdered, Liv is able to help solve crimes. This show also contains some brilliant love stories and funny supporting characters.

Premiering on May 5.

Geordie Shore: The Land Of Hope and Geordie!

New seasons of the fan favourite British reality television series Geordie Shore will be coming to Stan in May. The show, which follows around eight to 12 housemates as they live together for a few weeks is packed with all kinds of debauched shenanigans. The ultimate guilty pleasure watch.

Premiering on May 1.

Just Tattoo Of Us

Here’s a question to ask yourself before you watch this show: Would you let a person tattoo something on you that you’ve never seen before, and then keep it on your skin forever? Well, that’s pretty much the premise of Just Tattoo Of Us, a TV show where real-life couples, friends and family members design each other’s new tattoos, and some of them are just downright horrendous.

Premiering on May 10.