Lots of products slid across my desk in January. Here are 13 I can’t stop putting on my face.

You know what time it is? It's time to select my favourite beauty children for the month! Are you excited? Intrigued? I sure am, and I already know who I picked!
Look, it's never an easy thing, playing favourites. But there's so many jazzy new beauty launches out there - and someone has to let you in on what's worth spending on, am I right?! (Or am I left? Please confirm).
And as Mamamia's beauty editor, it's my job to test all these just-released-into-the-wild products to see if they *genuinely* live up to our expectations IRL.
So, here are some of the biggest, most anticipated products that have just launched - the ones that've parked their cute little selves into my routine because they're Just. That. Good.