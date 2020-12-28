Every now and again we stumble upon a movie that makes us question why we never saw it earlier. A movie we can't stop talking about and immediately recommended to all our friends (and the random guy at the supermarket). Why? Because it's just So. Damn. Good.

So with the holiday season upon us (and endless binge-watching time ahead) we decided to ask 40 women what's the single best film they've ever seen.

From rom-coms like Love Actually to cult classics like Pulp Fiction, their responses were a real mixed bag.

Watch: The seven best on-screen crying faces. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia.

So grab yourself some Christmas leftovers and get ready to binge your way into the New Year with the best of the best movie suggestions.

American Hustle.

"The stellar cast, incredible chemistry between Amy Adams and Christian Bale. Bradley Cooper’s next level smarmy FBI agent, satisfying ending. The only movie I’ve watched five times." - Stacey.

Image: Sony Pictures Releasing.