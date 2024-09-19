We're calling it, you're going to want to wear these sandals all summer long.

Nothing makes a woman book a pedicure faster than realising it's sandal season.

You've been living in socks and sneakers for months and suddenly you're supposed to expose your toes? They're not ready! Give them a minute to unfurl!

And what sandals are you even supposed to wear? Can you at least hide your pale winter feet behind your chunky leather ones?

The answer is yes. Chunky sandals aren't going anywhere, and there are lots of updated versions you can live in this season. Flats embellished with thick buckles and rivets, and flatform styles with wide straps are trending — especially in earthy shades like brown and burgundy and materials like raffia and suede.

They can still be relied upon to add weight and interest to your spring dresses and linen separates.

Image: Instagram/@jessie_bush