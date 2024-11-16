fashion

Metallic shoes are trending, so we've found all the best ones to shop.

A quick scroll through any fashion influencer's feed and you're sure to spot metallic shoes.

Be it in the form of sneakers, ballet flats, strappy sandals or pointy heels, those shiny shoes cannot be missed.

Watch: Leigh Campbell explains the Wrong Shoe Theory. Post continues below.


Video via Mamamia.

But if you're worried you won't wear them enough or they feel too "over the top" for most of your outfits, let me tell you — kindly — you're wrong.

I thought the same thing until a few week's ago, but I can assure you they will elevate your entire wardrobe. Silver is having a big moment and they're about to become your most-loved shoes.

To help you get on top of this trend, we've rounded up the best silver shoes to shop right now, from sleek sneakers to shiny flats.

The best metallic silver sneakers to shop.

Bershka Soccer Style Sneakers, $65.95.

Bershka sneakersImage: The Iconic.

Leave a comment
Listen Now
00:00

Extra: Must Have Holiday Items

Nothing To Wear
ADVERTISEMENT

Onitsuka Tiger Mexico 66 Sd Unisex, $250.

Tiger silver sneakers Image: The Iconic.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jo Mercer Lola Sneakers Silver Patent, $149.95.

Jo Mercer sneakers. Image: Jo Mercer.

ADVERTISEMENT

New Balance ASOS Exclusive 530 Sneakers in Silver Metallic, $206.

New Balance sneakersImage: ASOS.

Adidas SL 72 in Silver Metallic, $150.

Adidas SL 72 sneakers. Image: Stylerunner.

ADVERTISEMENT

The best metallic silver flats to shop.

Country Road Florence Flats, $159.

Country Road Florence Flats. Image: Country Road.

ADVERTISEMENT

Therapy Matilda Pointed Ballet Flat, $62.96 (usually $89.95).

Therapy Matilda pointed toe flats. Image: The Iconic.

Rubi Zadie Slingback Point, $27.99 (usually $39.99)

Rubi slingback point flats. Image: The Iconic.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tony Bianco Elijah Flats, $199.

Tony Bianco Elijah flats. Image: Tony Bianco.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ravella Guru, $62.96 (usually $89.95).

Ravella slides. Image: The Iconic.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rubi Ziggy Ballet Flats, $27.99.

Rubi Ziggy Ballet flats. Image: Rubi.

Birkenstock Arizona Birko-Flor Narrow, $175.

Birkenstock Arizona flatsImage: The Iconic.

ADVERTISEMENT

Marcs Tottie, $104.96.

Marcs totti flats. Image: The Iconic.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rubi Sicily Single Vamp, $29.99.

Rubi Sicily flats. Image: Cotton On.

ADVERTISEMENT

The best metallic silver heels to shop.

Tony Bianco Kimmy, $114.29 (usually $199.95).

Tony Bianco Kimmy Heels. Image: The Iconic.

Siren Niak Strappy Sandals, $125.96 (usually $125.96).

Siren Niak Strappy Sandals. Image: The Iconic.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ravella Cowboy Western Boots in Silver Metallic, $149.95.

Ravella Cowboy Boots. Image: Myer.

ADVERTISEMENT

M.N.G Adagio Sandals, $99.95.

M.N.G silver heels. Image: The Iconic.

ADVERTISEMENT

Billini Xayden Silver Chrome, $99.95.

Billini Xayden Silver Chrome heels Image: Billini.

Featured image: Jo Mercer.

At Mamamia, we independently curate and write about products we rave about in our group chats and think you should know about, too. If you purchase a product we have recommended, we may earn a small commission.

As women, our bodies experience many changes throughout life. We’d love to hear about your experiences! Complete our short survey for a chance to win a $50 gift voucher.
Tags:
Resources
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Family
Work & Money