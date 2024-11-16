Metallic shoes are trending, so we've found all the best ones to shop.

A quick scroll through any fashion influencer's feed and you're sure to spot metallic shoes.

Be it in the form of sneakers, ballet flats, strappy sandals or pointy heels, those shiny shoes cannot be missed.

Watch: Leigh Campbell explains the Wrong Shoe Theory. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia.

But if you're worried you won't wear them enough or they feel too "over the top" for most of your outfits, let me tell you — kindly — you're wrong.

I thought the same thing until a few week's ago, but I can assure you they will elevate your entire wardrobe. Silver is having a big moment and they're about to become your most-loved shoes.

To help you get on top of this trend, we've rounded up the best silver shoes to shop right now, from sleek sneakers to shiny flats.

The best metallic silver sneakers to shop.

Image: The Iconic.