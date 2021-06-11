'Sorry Grey's Anatomy fans': The 7 best medical TV dramas of all time, ranked.

Like approximately the entire world if you consider the 467903 series that have been created to fill this niche, I am rather privy to a hospital/medical-themed TV drama.

Gimme the emergency room flatline, the hook-ups in the locker room and the mysterious ailment that no one has ever seen before.

It's just a damn well winning combo, and thankfully the TV Gods have blessed us with a plethora of choices to curl up with this wintry long weekend.

However, not all medical dramas are created equal. So please allow me to walk you through my *somewhat controversial* ranking of some of the best.

This ranking may have cost me a work-wife relationship, but I stand by my choices.

From best to worst, here are the best medical dramas out there:

1. Scrubs.

Never have I met a person who didn't like Scrubs.

C'mon, it's got everything: comedy, drama, romance, heart, medical-ness.

Fellow '90s babies TELL ME you also had a crush on both J.D played by Zach Braff, and Turk played by Donald Faison?!?

The. Best. There are nine seasons of this bad boy to binge and even though it aired between 2001 and 2010, it's still as delicious as ever. You can watch it right now on Stan.

The show follows the lives of employees at Sacred Heart Hospital and manages to combine slapstick humour with real, meaty drama.