The best man speech at Pippa Middleton's wedding was met with an awkward silence.

Even though it technically wasn’t one, Pippa Middleton and James Matthews’ big day had all the hallmarks of a royal wedding.

But it seems one man missed the memo – the groom’s best man.

The Daily Mail reports James’ long-time friend, Justin Johannsen, made a speech filled with such crude and decidedly un-royal jokes they were met with awkward silences.

At one point, he even compared Pippa to her new husband's dog, Rafa.

Justin apparently said: "Now to the love of James' life: beautiful, energetic, loyal, soft-mouthed, comes on command, great behind. But that is enough about Jame's spaniel, Rafa, I'm here to talk about James' love, Pippa."

However, the speech wasn't all jokes, with Justin then sharing his observations of the "deep and instinctive love" the couple shared.

"I think I can say for everyone, that you look stunning," he said to Pippa. "The image of perfection."

"I know that James first fell in love with your gutsiness and your spirit and then succumbed to your beauty. You make James extremely happy.

"You have a voir la joie that warms the hearts of everyone who knows you and you have won the heart of the best man that I know."



"You have a voir la joie that warms the hearts of everyone who knows you and you have won the heart of the best man that I know."