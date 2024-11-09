'I'm a beauty editor. Here are 8 multi-tasking makeup sticks that'll cut your routine in half.'

This article was originally published on Adore Beauty.

Mark my words, this is the year of 'stick beauty'.

From our beauty bags to our skincare shelves and fragrance wardrobes, it's all about the swipe and go.

While nothing new, Max Factor was one of the first to offer solid makeup sticks in the late 1940s with their Pan-Stik Foundation (which you can still buy today, btw), the fun and frugal format is growing increasingly popular with new portable products dropping daily.

I, for one, thoroughly endorse this latest beauty trend, as a chronically late girlie with a knack for dropping (= breaking) her powder compacts.

Not only has it saved my palettes (and sanity) from a slow, painful death, stick blushes, bronzers and foundations have simplified my beauty regimen and made it speedier than ever. I can practically hear my fiancé cheering from the other room.

Stick products are also easy peasy to apply on the go as they don't require a makeup brush or sponge. Simply dab or roll onto your skin, blend with your fingers, and you're good to go.