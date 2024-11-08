'I thought makeup setting sprays were a scam — until I tried this $26 one.'

Having my makeup last more than 12 hours is a need, not just a want.

I'm someone who loves wearing makeup but is often at work before 7am and out until after dinner, too lazy to redo or even touch up my face between it all.

So, my solution to this has been makeup setting sprays.

Watch: Mamamia's beauty editor tries the 10-pump foundation hack. Post continues below.





I have to be honest. I first thought this makeup step was a total scam. A weightless spray that prevents your look from budging for hours? Surely it's just… expensive water.

Despite my scepticism, I've indeed fallen prey to purchasing all the viral and top-rated sprays on the market since I first started using makeup over 12 years ago — and TBH, I haven't had the most pleasant experience.

Sure, I've tried (and repurchased) Urban Decay's iconic All Nighter Long Lasting Spray but I've also tried countless others. Some have literally felt (and smelled) like I had drenched my face in hair spray, others have broken me out, a few have caused my sensitive skin to turn dry and irritated, and a handful have left my face and hairline covered with white residue (only for me to notice after walking out the door).