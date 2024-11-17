'The 8 products I recommend for flawless 'no-makeup makeup' on mature skin.'

This article was originally published on Adore Beauty.

As we get older we all start to notice changes in our skin's tone and texture, which can be a little frustrating — particularly when you want to feel confident in your skin without piling on heavy makeup.

'Cause we've all learnt that heavy makeup only serves to emphasise what you'd rather minimise (crinkles, wrinkles, texture!).

The 'ol 'no-makeup makeup' look isn't new — if I had a dollar for every time I'm asked for a 'no-makeup makeup', I'd be swanning about the Greek Islands right now and maybe never come back!

She's quite possibly one of the most requested looks and is especially powerful for us mature-skinned girlies when done right.

And getting it right, when it comes to the best makeup foundation for mature skin is all about choosing the right products.

Watch: Leigh Campbell teaches us how to care of aging skin. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia.

Below, I share my take on how to achieve this fresh, coveted, natural look by choosing products that work beautifully with the needs of your over 40s skin.