15 women on their favourite shade of lipstick.

Most women have go-to favourite lippy.

It’s the one they’ve replaced a thousand times; the one they buy two of every time it’s on special just in case the colour is discontinued.

We took a poll of Mamamia HQ to determine our fail-proof, perfect-every-time lipstick shades to share with you. (Links to purchase are in the gallery below.)

1. Reds

“Clarins Poppy red – it’s not like other reds, it’s soft and has the best creamy texture”- Elissa

“My all time favourite red lipstick is Ruby Woo by MAC. It’s the perfect blue based red which is vibrant and classic” – Jacqui

"I love NARS Audacious Grace because it’s a bright creamy matte lipstick that doesn’t dry out on my lips. It’s the perfect pop of colour and balance between a red and pink. And OK, I admit it; I secretly like to think I’m channelling Grace Kelly by wearing it too." - Nicky

"Lancome L'Absolu Rogue in Rogue Mythique - dark enough to appeal to my inner goth, nourishing enough to deal with my desert-dry lips." - Alyx

2. Oranges

"MAC Morange is mine. It's dramatic and zingy."- Gemma

"Revlon - orange flip. It took me months to find the exact right orangey-red tone, and no lipstick compares. It's not so red that it ages me or makes me look overdressed for daytime, but it's red enough to still look a bit classic." - Grace

Pinks and Berries

"MAC Rebel. It's a berry tone that looks awesome with olive skin tones. A deep colour, but not too dark."- Valentina

"Queen B from Sportsgirl. Because BRIGHT and affordable. It's a matte pink shade." -Matilda