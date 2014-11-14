THE FIND: The best lip balm for dry lips.

Nicky’s summer beauty must-haves via Instagram (@nickychamp)

Lip balm is the Jan Brady of the beauty world.

It’s always there in the background, lurking in the shadows of other shinier beauty products never quite receiving the attention it deserves.

But you’d be hard-pressed to find a woman who doesn’t carry one in her handbag on a daily basis.

The one beauty product I couldn’t live without during my recent whirlwind trip to London was a super-hydrating lip balm. Two 23-hour flights in five days, client meetings, press days, sightseeing and dehydrated skin all added up to dry, peeling lips. No matter how much water I drank.

Enter Mecca Cosmetica’s Lip De Luscious lip balm.

This baby is it in for the literal long haul; I applied it on the flight home and first reapplied it on the second leg 13 hours later. In London would put it on before going to sleep and would wake up with it still on my lips nine hours later.

It's the kind of lip balm Marcia Brady would wear. Its nourishing and hydrating formula contains SPF25 with the perfect amount of pink tint.

It lasts longer than a Big Bang Theory marathon (seriously, is that show ever off our screens?) thanks to shea butter and hyaluronic filling spheres. Hyaluronic acid is a natural component of the skin; it is easily absorbed and readily accepted into the skin when used as a topical treatment. In lip balm, the spheres swell up with water in the skin, helping to fill in dry, dehydrated lips.

Mecca Cosmetica’s Lip De Luscious lip balm, $28, available online and in all Mecca Cosmetica and Mecca Maxima stores.

Let me know your favourite lip balm in the comments below, I'm always on the hunt to add to my ever expanding collection. Here are some of the other balms we love:

